Wärtsilä wins equipment contract for 200MW natural gas power plant in US

Wärtsilä has signed a contract with Tucson Electric Power (TEP) to provide smart power generation equipment for a 200MW natural gas power plant being established in Arizona, US.

TEP, a subsidiary of Fortis, is establishing the plant on the site of an existing power station, which consists of natural gas-fired and renewable energy assets.

The smart power generation solution from Wärtsilä offers fast-start flexibility.

The Wärtsilä engines will replace two of the steam generators at the existing plant, improving the overall efficiency, besides reducing the plant’s emissions of nitrogen oxide by 60%.

Moreover, the Wärtsilä engines require minimal amounts of water for cooling, making them ideal for use in Arizona’s hot and dry climate.

Under the contract, Wärtsilä will supply 10 50SG gas-fueled engines, besides providing engineering and commissioning services.

Delivery of the equipment will begin in 2018, and half of the units for the plant are expected to go online in mid-2019 and the others by early 2020.

TEP placed the order with Wärtsilä in October 2017.

TEP director of the modernization project Conrad Spencer said: “The latest Wärtsilä natural gas-fueled engines take just a few minutes to start and reach full output, and they are more efficient than gas turbines.”

Wärtsilä North America market development director Jussi Heikkinen said: “This plant will facilitate the integration of renewables into TEP’s existing generation portfolio.”

“Power from renewables is unavoidably intermittent, and by offering a resource that can respond rapidly to sudden losses, TEP will be able to reduce fuel costs, use less water, and reduce emissions.”

Wärtsilä’s installed base in the US, including projects under construction, exceeds 3,000MW.