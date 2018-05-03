Wärtsilä wins contract for HF Power’s 113MW power plant in Bangladesh

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract in Bangladesh from HF Power for an 113MW power plant to be built in Chowmuhoni.

The order placed by the Hosaf Group subsidiary is for 12 Wärtsilä 32 engines that operate on heavy fuel oil (HFO). Delivery of the engines is scheduled for October 2018.

HF Power chairman Moazzam Hossain said: “Our need is for generating equipment that is highly efficient, highly reliable, and that can be delivered in line with a very tight schedule. Wärtsilä’s reputation and local presence is strong and we feel very confident that they are the right company for this project.”

According to Wärtsilä, the new Bangladeshi power plant is anticipated to be fully operational by June 2019.

In the last 12 months, Wärtsilä had booked orders for 10 power plants in Bangladesh. The Finnish company claims that it provides nearly 25% of the total grid capacity in the Asian country.

The new power plant of HF Power, after becoming fully operational, will take Wärtsilä’s total power supply in Bangladesh in excess of 4.3GW.

Wärtsilä Bangladesh managing director Jillur Rahim said: “This is another very important order that will help bring additional electrical power to this region. This in turn will encourage the growth of local industries and, therefore, will create new jobs. We at Wärtsilä are delighted to be able to be involved in this positive development.”

In March, Wärtsilä signed a contract to deliver equipment for a 105MW power plant in Bangladesh to be built by Baraka Shikalbaha Power. The Finnish firm will be supplying six Wärtsilä 50 engines running on heavy fuel oil for the power plant to be built near the Karnaphuli River in Shikalbaha, Chittagong.

Last week, Wärtsilä signed a contract with Matelec to deliver a 130MW Flexicycle plant for the Malicounda power project in Senegal. The power plant to be built in Mbour will be equipped with seven Wärtsilä 50 engines that will be fueled initially by heavy fuel oil (HFO).

Image: Wärtsilä to supply 12 Wärtsilä 32 engines to HF Power’s 113MW plant in Chowmuhoni, Bangladesh.