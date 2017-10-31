Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wärtsilä wins power plant equipment contract in Bangladesh

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 October 2017

Finnish Technology firm Wärtsilä has received a contract for the supply of power generating equipment for the planned 100MW power plant project in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The baseload power plant is being built by Karnaphuli Power, which is owned by Baraka Group.   

Wärtsilä said that the contract marks the seventh order this year for power generating equipment from Bangladeshi companies.

The plant, which is being executed on a fast-track basis, will feature six Wärtsilä 50 engines which run on heavy fuel oil (HFO).

The firm plans to deliver the power generating equipment in January 2018 while the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in May 2018.

Wärtsilä Bangladesh managing director Jillur Rahim said: “In order to support its social and economic growth, Bangladesh has an urgent need for more generating capacity. Wärtsilä has the flexibility to respond to this need by providing fast-track deliveries and strong locally based expertise.”

The power project is expected to contribute to the Bangladesh government’s effort to increase the power generation capacity. The country aims to increase the number of houses connected to the grid from 76% in 2016 to 98% by 2021.

Earlier this month, Wärtsilä has signed a contract to provide equipment for the 200MW power plant project in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Being built by United Mymensingh Power, the plant is scheduled to be completed in June 2018.

Image: The agreement was signed by Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Managing Director, Karnaphuli Power Ltd. & Göran Richardsson, Regional Director, South Asia, Wärtsilä Energy Solutions. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä.

