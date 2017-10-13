Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Wärtsilä to supply equipment for 200MW power plant project in Bangladesh

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 October 2017

Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has signed a contract to provide equipment for the 200MW power plant project in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Being built by United Mymensingh Power, the 200MW plant is scheduled to be completed in June 2018. It will supply electricity to the national grid to meet the increasing power demands in the country.

Under the contract, Wärtsilä will deliver generating equipment on a fast-track basis as well as provide local support for the installations.

The new plant will feature a total of 21 Wärtsilä 32 engines, which will run on heavy fuel oil (HFO). Wärtsilä plans to complete the delivery of the equipment by January 2018.

United Group managing director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid said: “We have an implementation time for this project of just nine months, so having an equipment partner who we can trust to deliver on schedule is of immense value to us.

“We already have three other plants running on Wärtsilä generating equipment, hence we have good experience with the company and know that we can rely on their high quality engines.”

In 2017, Wärtsilä secured contracts for six power plants from Bangladeshi companies.

The Bangladesh government aims to connect 98% of the country’s houses to the grid by 2021 from 76% in 2016.

Image: Officials from United Group and Wärtsilä Bangladesh. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä.

