Fossil Fuel News

Wärtsilä to supply engines to 30MW gas fired plant in China

Published 20 February 2017

Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply engines to a 30MW combine heat and power (CHP) plant of CGGC-UN Power in China.

Wärtsilä will be supplying three of its 34SG engines to the plant which is claimed to be first natural gas-fired, medium-speed engine power plant in China.

The equipment will be supplied to the new Guangdong Huadian Panyu Wanbo CBD Distributed Energy Project power plant which will be located in Guangzhou.

Delivery of the equipment and commissioning of the plant is scheduled to take place in 2018.

This is the first time, that the Finnish combustion engine manufacturer will be supplying its gas-fired mediums-speed engine power plant in the country.

Electricity generated from the project will be fed to the national grid. The CHP plant will also provide heating and cooling energy to commercial office buildings and shopping malls in the area.

CGGC-UN Power is a subsidiary of China Gezhouba Group Cooperation (CGGC) and  established in 1970.  It is a state-owned company, which is into construction, environmental protection, real estate, cement, civil explosive, finance and, equipment manufacturing.

CGGC-UN Power is focused on providing distributed energy solutions including gas engine power plants and is investing in power generation in China.

CGGC UN Power president Lu said: “We are happy to build the first gas-fired power plant in China together with Wärtsilä. We trust Wärtsilä’s technology and its people, and we are sure that this project will be a success.

“With CHP technology we can not only provide power, but also heating and cooling for our ever growing commercial and residential construction industry.”

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions president Javier Cavada said: “This is a breakthrough project in two ways. Firstly, we are supplying the first power plant of its kind to China.

“Secondly, Wärtsilä’s efforts to develop the Chinese market towards flexible gas powered engine power plants and CHP are showing results. We are proud to deliver our technology to a great partner CGGC.”

Image: Officials of Wärtsilä and CGGC-UN Power signing the supply agreement. Photo: Courtesy of Wärtsilä.

