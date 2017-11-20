Wison, Shanghai Electric collaborate to develop floating LNG power barge

Wison Offshore & Marine has entered into a strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group to jointly develop a medium to large-scale floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation barge.

The company had previously developed an LNG Storage Regasification and Power Generation (FSRP) solution.

Based on the FSRP, the two partners will jointly add capabilities throughout the life cycle of the FSRP project with an intention to speed up commercialization of the new power generating solution.

Both the companies will collaborate on product development, global marketing and technical services.

The strategic tie-up will combine Wison's experience and integration capability in floating LNG facilities with the expertise of Shanghai Electric in gas power equipment and EPC services for international power projects.

Wison Offshore & Marine CEO CUI Ying said: “It's no doubt the complementary strengths and resources of the two companies can facilitate our path forward in commercializing floating LNG power, which in turn will solidify a leading position in this emerging market.”

The focus of the partnership will be on developing the FSRP on a medium large-scale. It will also evaluate the application of the gas turbine technology and integrated generation set solution of Shanghai Electric to the FSRPs so that the economy and reliability of the product can be improved further.

Shanghai Electric president CAO Min said: “Cooperation with Wison on floating LNG power station coincides with our effort to accelerate developing gas turbine business.

“Such innovative concept is a new attempt for marine application of heavy duty gas turbines.”

Wison had recently secured approval in principle from France-based certification agency Bureau Veritas for its 50MW FSRP.

The FSRP is primarily fueled by LNG while MDO/HFO is stored as backup fuel in the barge. It features an integrated on board LNG storage, a regasification facility along with a power plant.

In addition to gas-fired power, Wison and Shanghai Electric have plans to collaborate on developing deep water wind power technologies.

Image: Officials of Wison and Shanghai Electric singing the Memorandum of Understanding. Photo: courtesy of Wison Group.