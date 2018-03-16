Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Wartsila wins equipment supply contract for 105MW power plant in Banglade

Published 16 March 2018

Wartsila has secured a contract to supply equipment for a 105MW power plant being built by Baraka Shikalbaha Power, to be located near the Karnaphuli river in Shikalbaha, Chittagong, in southeastern Bangladesh.

Baraka Shikalbaha Power is a private sector energy provider and subsidiary of Baraka Group.

The order was booked by Wärtsilä in March and the delivery of the equipment is scheduled for October of this year.

The government of Bangladesh is making a strong effort to increase the number of households with access to electricity: in 2016, only 76 percent of the country’s houses were connected to the grid, and the aim is to increase this to 98 percent by the year 2021.

As the nation’s economy develops, more electrical power is urgently needed to support this growth and during the past 12 months, Wärtsilä has booked orders for ten new generating facilities in the country: like many others, this delivery is being made on a fast-track basis to ensure that the new plant can be operational within the shortest possible time frame.

“Wärtsilä has impressed us with the speed of its response to our need for generating equipment for this new plant. We appreciate this excellent cooperation from a company with whom we have done business earlier, and whose reputation for reliability and high quality is well known,” said Mr. Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Managing Director, Baraka Shikalbaha Power Ltd.

“I think our track record in Bangladesh speaks for itself: repeat orders are the greatest endorsement of customer satisfaction, and our aim is always to be a trusted partner in meeting the needs of the project, however demanding,” noted Mr Jillur Rahim, Managing Director, Wärtsilä Bangladesh.

The contract scope includes six Wärtsilä 50 engines running on heavy fuel oil (HFO). The low heat rate of this engine was cited as another key consideration in the award of this order. Wärtsilä has earlier received an order from Baraka Power for six Wärtsilä 50 engines for another of its power plant projects.

Today, Wärtsilä provides about 25 percent of the total grid capacity in the country and when fully operational in spring 2019, the new plant will bring Wärtsilä’s total power supply to Bangladesh to more than 4200 MW.



Source: Company Press Release

