Wartsila wins contract to build 100MW diesel power plant in Indonesia

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract to deliver a 100MW smart power generation plant to Indonesia Power, a subsidiary of PLN (Persero).

The Senayan Diesel Power Plant project will be used to provide back-up electrical energy to ensure the reliability and availability of power to Jakarta’s new mass rapid transport system that is currently under construction. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in December 2017.

Critical to the selection of the Wärtsilä solution was the fast start up and ramp up time of the engines. In the case of a failure to the existing power supply, the mass transport system would be immediately adversely affected. Should this happen, the Wärtsilä Smart Power Generation solution will be able to restore full power within minutes, whereas a conventional power plant would not be capable of such a rapid reaction time.

The new plant is being built by a consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP (Persero) Tbk, the Indonesian construction engineering company. The consortium will deliver a turnkey facility, with Wärtsilä leading the consortium and providing the main equipment and PT PP handling the civil and installation work.

At the contract signing ceremony, Mr Eko Yuniarto from Indonesia Power said: “Indonesia Power is very pleased to award this very strategic project to the consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP. The bid placed by them was the most competitive one, and it also satisfied our stringent technical requirements for which reliability, efficiency, and fast start and ramp up time were the key requirements.”

“Fast starting flexibility and reliability were the prime criteria for this important project, and Wärtsilä has proven its capability to meet these needs. Furthermore, the heat rate of our engines is superior, and the total value proposition that we were able to present has once again given us the edge over the competition,” said Frederic Carron, Regional Director, South East Asia & Australia.

The new plant will operate on six Wärtsilä 46 engines and is expected to be operational in early 2019. Indonesia Power has gained positive experience with the Wärtsilä generating equipment from its Bali Pesanggaran project, which also operates on Wärtsilä engines.

