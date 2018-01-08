Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Wartsila wins contract to build 100MW diesel power plant in Indonesia

Published 08 January 2018

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract to deliver a 100MW smart power generation plant to Indonesia Power, a subsidiary of PLN (Persero).

The Senayan Diesel Power Plant project will be used to provide back-up electrical energy to ensure the reliability and availability of power to Jakarta’s new mass rapid transport system that is currently under construction. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in December 2017.

Critical to the selection of the Wärtsilä solution was the fast start up and ramp up time of the engines. In the case of a failure to the existing power supply, the mass transport system would be immediately adversely affected. Should this happen, the Wärtsilä Smart Power Generation solution will be able to restore full power within minutes, whereas a conventional power plant would not be capable of such a rapid reaction time.

The new plant is being built by a consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP (Persero) Tbk, the Indonesian construction engineering company. The consortium will deliver a turnkey facility, with Wärtsilä leading the consortium and providing the main equipment and PT PP handling the civil and installation work.

At the contract signing ceremony, Mr Eko Yuniarto from Indonesia Power said: “Indonesia Power is very pleased to award this very strategic project to the consortium of Wärtsilä and PT PP. The bid placed by them was the most competitive one, and it also satisfied our stringent technical requirements for which reliability, efficiency, and fast start and ramp up time were the key requirements.”

“Fast starting flexibility and reliability were the prime criteria for this important project, and Wärtsilä has proven its capability to meet these needs. Furthermore, the heat rate of our engines is superior, and the total value proposition that we were able to present has once again given us the edge over the competition,” said Frederic Carron, Regional Director, South East Asia & Australia.

The new plant will operate on six Wärtsilä 46 engines and is expected to be operational in early 2019. Indonesia Power has gained positive experience with the Wärtsilä generating equipment from its Bali Pesanggaran project, which also operates on Wärtsilä engines.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Oil
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.