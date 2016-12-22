Wartsila to build two 57MW power plants in Indonesia

A consortium between Wartsila and an Indonesian construction company, PT PP (Persero), has signed a contract to supply two 57MW modular power plants, totalling 114MW to PT PLN, the Indonesian state utility.

The consortium will be responsible for the complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) project, and will also operate and maintain the power plants for a 5-year period.

The power from the two plants, placed in the cities Jayapura and Kendari, will be generated by 12 Wärtsilä 34DF engines (six per power plant) capable of operating on multiple fuels, including liquid fuels and natural gas. The equipment will be delivered during the first quarter of 2017 and the plants are scheduled to be operational during the first half of 2017, making this is a fast-track delivery. The order is booked in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The power plants will run on heavy-fuel oil for the first year but, thanks to the multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines and the availability of a gas supply, the plants will then switch to natural gas fuel. The plants will be based on Wärtsilä’s Gas Cube technology. Gas Cube is a ready-to-use pre-engineered modular power plant package designed to achieve fast delivery with minimal site work. In addition to the short installation time needed, they can also be easily dismantled and re-installed individually somewhere else if necessary. The power plants are part of a public tender from PT PLN and the plants will provide flexible baseload power to the Indonesian grid.

“These power plants will increase the electrification ratio of eastern Indonesia, and will add reliability to the existing system. Our Gas Cube concept enables us to deliver the power plants quickly, and have them operational with a minimum of delay,” says Frederic Carron, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä and PT PLN have a long and healthy business relationship. The two parties recently signed a MoU to build additional power generation in Indonesia. Wärtsilä’s installed capacity in Indonesia will exceed 3.2 GW during 2017.

Source: Company Press Release