Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Wartsila to build two 57MW power plants in Indonesia

Published 22 December 2016

A consortium between Wartsila and an Indonesian construction company, PT PP (Persero), has signed a contract to supply two 57MW modular power plants, totalling 114MW to PT PLN, the Indonesian state utility.

The consortium will be responsible for the complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) project, and will also operate and maintain the power plants for a 5-year period.

The power from the two plants, placed in the cities Jayapura and Kendari, will be generated by 12 Wärtsilä 34DF engines (six per power plant) capable of operating on multiple fuels, including liquid fuels and natural gas. The equipment will be delivered during the first quarter of 2017 and the plants are scheduled to be operational during the first half of 2017, making this is a fast-track delivery. The order is booked in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The power plants will run on heavy-fuel oil for the first year but, thanks to the multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines and the availability of a gas supply, the plants will then switch to natural gas fuel. The plants will be based on Wärtsilä’s Gas Cube technology. Gas Cube is a ready-to-use pre-engineered modular power plant package designed to achieve fast delivery with minimal site work. In addition to the short installation time needed, they can also be easily dismantled and re-installed individually somewhere else if necessary. The power plants are part of a public tender from PT PLN and the plants will provide flexible baseload power to the Indonesian grid.

“These power plants will increase the electrification ratio of eastern Indonesia, and will add reliability to the existing system. Our Gas Cube concept enables us to deliver the power plants quickly, and have them operational with a minimum of delay,” says Frederic Carron, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä and PT PLN have a long and healthy business relationship. The two parties recently signed a MoU to build additional power generation in Indonesia. Wärtsilä’s installed capacity in Indonesia will exceed 3.2 GW during 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.