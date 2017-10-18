Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wartsila to optimize operations of Caimancito natural gas plant in Argentina

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 October 2017

Finland-based Wärtsilä has won a contract from Sullair Argentina to improve the reliability and availability of the 92MW natural gas-fired Caimancito power plant located in northwest Argentina.

Under the ten year deal, Wärtsilä will provide advisory and maintenance (OA&M) solution which will include risk management, predictive maintenance tools and planning.

Experts from the Finnish firm will offer on-site advice and recommendations based on real-time operational data to optimize the efficiency of the installation.

Wärtsilä’s contract for the Caimancito natural gas plant also covers both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance along with supply of spare parts and comprehensive logistics support.

Located in the Jujuy province, the Caimancito power plant features five 50SG engines which run on natural gas. The engines were supplied by Wärtsilä as part of a €30m order.

Wärtsilä agreement sales manager Ever Ospina said: “During the construction of the Caimancito plant and the delivery of the engines, we were able to get a detailed understanding of the customer’s needs.

“We then tailored a services solution with a focus on risk mitigation, predictive maintenance tools and planning. With our strong expertise in gas-powered installations, we can ensure reliable and efficient operations of the plant and help Sullair fulfill its energy production commitments.”

The power plant, which began operations in June, produces enough energy to meet the annual consumption of around 120,000 Argentinian households. Power generated from the plant is sold to Argentine power market administrator CAMMESA under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Sullair Argentina operations director Luis Vago said: “Sullair Argentina  needed an experienced partner with expertise in gas-powered energy production and strong knowledge on new technology in the market.

“Wärtsilä proved its efficiency and technical expertise in delivering the engines in parts to the challenging area and assembling them on site.

“With their combination of reliable technology, data intelligence and maintenance knowhow, Wärtsilä is the best choice to support us in the daily operation and maintenance of the plant.”

Image: Sullair Argentina’s Caimancito power plant in Jujuy province, Argentina. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä.

