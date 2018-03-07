Wartsila signs EPC contract for AGL’s Barker Inlet power plant in Australia

Wärtsilä has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of over €100m with AGL Energy for the latter’s 211MW Barker Inlet Power Station in South Australia.

As per the contract terms, the Finnish technology group will deliver 12 50DF dual-fuel engines for the A$295m ($234m) gas-fired power plant, which is being built on Torrens Island near Adelaide.

Construction on the Barker Inlet Power Station began last month and will involve about 200 people.

The power plant, which will use the reciprocating engine technology, is expected to enter into operations in the second half of 2019. Upon its commissioning, the Barker Inlet power plant is expected to boost the reliability and security of power supply in South Australia.

The Wartsila dual-fuel engines for the new gas-fired plant will mainly run on natural gas and will also have the option to be switched to liquid fuel when required. They will also give the necessary fast-starting capability for the power plant to respond quickly to fluctuations.

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions president Javier Cavada said: “We are pleased that the full go-ahead for this project has been given, and that the project execution work is now underway.

"The Wärtsilä Smart Power Generation solution, with its high efficiency, fast response and flexible capacity, will enable AGL to provide increased reliability and security of supply to the South Australian power system with increasing renewable penetration while reducing costs and lowering emissions.”

According to AGL, the Barker Inlet power plant will replace two of the four Torrens A turbines of the company’s 1,280MW Torrens Island Power Station built on Torrens Island. The two Torrens A turbines will be mothballed progressively by AGL from 1 July 2019 onwards.

The gas-fired units of the Barker Inlet power plant will have the ability to reach peak capacity in five minutes, thereby delivering gas savings, reduced costs while cutting down emissions, when compared to the Torrens A turbines.

Image: Illustration of the Barker Inlet Power Station. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä.