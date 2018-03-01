Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Wartsila secures operation and maintenance contract for Tanzanian power plant

Published 01 March 2018

Finnish technology company Wärtsilä has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with Geita Gold Mining for the latter’s 40MW power plant in Tanzania.

Wärtsilä ensures fast recovery of the power plant’s commercial operations from exceptional situations and trains local employees to operate and maintain the plant.

Through a ten-year agreement signed at the end of 2017, Wärtsilä Services provides Geita Gold Mining Limited with high reliability in operations and maintenance throughout the entire lifecycle of the gold mine’s 40 MW power plant.

In case of a breakdown, Wärtsilä guarantees immediate repair, securing cost-effective power plant operations and uninterrupted electrical supply for the mine.

Under Wärtsilä’s operations and maintenance agreement, local employees are to be recruited and trained to operate and maintain the power plant. Developing their skills generates employment opportunities.

Wärtsilä service unit East Africa director Rashid Shamsi said: “Wärtsilä has built, operated and maintained baseload power plants in Tanzania for many years, providing electricity to the national grid and significantly contributing to the economic and social development of the country.

“Having a Wärtsilä power plant at Geita Gold Mine, along with a 10-year operation and maintenance agreement, we are entering another key industry segment in Tanzania, which reflects customers’ confidence in Wärtsilä’s products and services.”

Geita Gold Mining Limited, located in Tanzania, is a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti. Wärtsilä also supports the power plant at Siguiri mine in Guinea, owned by another subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, through a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement.



Source: Company Press Release

Fossil Fuel News

