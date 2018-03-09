Volkswagen plans to convert two coal power stations to gas fired plants in Germany

Germany-based Volkswagen Group is planning to invest €400m to covert two of its coal-fired power stations in the country to combined cycle gas plants.

The project is part of the firm’s effort to significantly reducing environmental impact and moving away from coal.

The project involves modernization and conversion of the Wolfsburg power stations from hard coal to combined cycle gas plants by installing new combined-cycle systems to replace the existing coal-fired boilers.

Volkswagen will replace the coal-fired boilers at the Heizkraftwerk Nord/Süd power with a combined-cycle (gas and steam turbine) system and three hot water boilers. The upgraded plant will generate around 136MW of electricity and 386MW of heat.

Additionally, the firm plans to install two combined-cycle units at the Heizkraftwerk West power station. Upon completion, the modernized plant will be able to generate about 288MW of electric power and about 265MW of heat energy.

Volkswagen plans to commission the modernized and upgraded power generation facilities between 2021 and 2022.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft CEO Matthias Müller said: “The Volkswagen Group intends to and indeed must make its contribution to combating climate change and improving air quality.

“This is why we are forging ahead with the electrification of our vehicles at the same time as making conventional powertrains cleaner and more efficient. We have also set ourselves new, ambitious targets for production.

“By 2025, we intend to reduce environmental impact throughout the Volkswagen Group by 45 percent (energy, CO2, water, solvents and waste) compared with 2010. The changeover of the power sta-tions from coal to gas is an important step – others will follow.”

Work on the project is scheduled to commence in 2018 and is subject to approval by the competent authorities.

Volkswagen Group environmental affairs head Stephan Krinke said: “However, the new facilities will not only reduce carbon dioxide emissions but will also drastically lower water consumption, waste volumes and other emissions – by an average of about 50 percent. This way, we also help to reduce local pollutant concentrations.”

The Volkswagen’s two Wolfsburg power stations supply most of its power output for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen components facilities at Wolfsburg, Emden, Hanover, Kassel, Brunswick and Salzgitter.

Image: Illustration of the Volkswagen’s power stations. Photo: courtesy of Volkswagen AG.