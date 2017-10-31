Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Vistra Energy to acquire Dynegy in all-stock deal

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 October 2017

Dynegy has signed an agreement to merge with Vistra Energy, the parent company for TXU Energy and Luminant, in an all-stock deal to create an integrated power company in the US.

The new combined entity is estimated to have more than $10bn of combined market capitalization and a combined enterprise value more than $20bn.

As per the agreement, shareholders of Dynegy will receive 0.652 shares of Vistra Energy for each share held.

Vistra Energy president and CEO Curt Morgan said: "Combining Vistra Energy's leading retail and commercial operations with Dynegy's leading CCGT fleet and geographically diverse portfolio is expected to create a company with significant earnings diversification and scale.

“The resulting combined enterprise is projected to have the lowest-cost structure in the industry and will benefit from weather and market diversification that, when combined with Vistra Energy's balance sheet strength, will provide a platform for future growth.”

The deal is part of Dynegy’s effort to strengthen balance sheet while creating the preeminent integrated power company.

Dynegy president and CEO Bob Flexon said: "Vistra Energy's strength in retail combined with Dynegy's infrastructure and generation capabilities will provide an unmatched, highly efficient integrated business in key competitive markets.”

Upon completion of the deal, Vistra Energy will have approximately 79% stake in the combined company, which will be based in Irving, Texas, while Dynegy shareholders will own 21%.

The combined company, which will own approximately 40GW of installed generation capacity, will serve around 2.9 million retail customers.

Expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018, the deal is subject to certain regulatory approvals, including approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the New York Public Service Commission, and other customary closing conditions.

Image: The new integrated power company will own approximately 40GW of installed generation capacity. Photo: courtesy of xedos4/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.