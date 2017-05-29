Vietnam to approve $7.5bn worth of coal-fired power plants

The Vietnamese Government expects to approve investment licences for three foreign-invested coal-fired power plants, worth a combined $7.5bn.

Investors from Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to secure licences to develop the projects.

As per Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment, South Korea-based Taekwang Power and Saudi Arabian firm ACWA Power are expected to invest around $2.07 for the development of a 1,200MW thermal power plant.

ACWA’s thermal power plant is expected to be operational in 2021.

Japan-based Marubeni and the Korea Electric are planning to invest around $2.79bn to develop 1,200MW facility, which is expected to be operational in 2021.

Another Japan firm Sumitomo is planning to invest around $2.64bn to construct 1,320MW coal-fired power plant, which would be operational in 2022.

The Vietnamese government has granted approval for South Korean firm Posco Energy to develop coal-fired thermal power plant, with an investment of around $2.5bn.

The construction on the project is expected to start in 2022, and is slated to begin operations in 2026.

Vietnam is expected to have more than 64 coal-fired power plants with an installed capacity of around 56,325MW by 2030.

Currently, around 26 coal-fired power plants with an installed capacity of about 13,810MW are operational, while other 15 projects are under development in the country.

In April this year, The World Bank approved a $102m loan to the Vietnamese government to adopt energy-efficiency technologies and practices across industrial enterprises.