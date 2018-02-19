US Energy Department grants $44m to help advance carbon capture technologies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy will invest approximately $44m for design and testing of advanced carbon capture technologies.

As part of this effort, the DOE has selected seven projects which will receive the federal funding for cost-shared research and development of advanced carbon capture technologies.

The selected projects will target one of two areas including engineering-scale testing of transformational solvent- or membrane-based carbon dioxide (CO2) capture technologies, or designing a commercial-scale, post-combustion CO2 capture system at an existing coal-fueled generating unit.

Managed by the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), the selected projects will help in reducing energy consumption and capital costs associated with next-generation carbon capture systems, thus advancing competitive operation of the fossil-based power plant.

Of the seven selected projects, four projects were selected for scaling of carbon capture technologies to engineering scales using existing host site infrastructure, while the other three were selected for initial engineering, testing, and design of a commercial-scale, post-combustion CO2 capture system.

The selected projects include Membrane Technology and Research’s project to scale-up and test advanced Polaris Membrane CO2 capture technology and RTI International’s engineering-scale testing of transformational non-aqueous solvent-based CO2 Capture Process at Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway.

Other projects include SRI International’s engineering-scale demonstration of mixed-salt process for CO2 Capture at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway as well as TDA Research’s membrane-sorbent hybrid system for post-combustion carbon capture.

The DOE also selected Electric Power Research Institute’s initial engineering design of a post-combustion CO2 capture system for Duke Energy’s East Bend Station using membrane-based technology; and ION Engineering’s commercial carbon capture design and costing.

Additionally, the University of North Dakota project on initial engineering, testing, and design of a commercial-scale, post-combustion CO2 capture system on an existing coal-fired generating unit, has been selected to receive funding.