Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

US DEO to fund $17.6m for CO2 capture cost reduction technologies

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 February 2018

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will invest $17.6m in technologies capable of reducing CO2 capture cost and rnergy penalties

The DOE has selected six projects to receive $17.6 million in federal funding under the Office of Fossil Energy’s Novel and Enabling Carbon Capture Transformational Technologies funding opportunity announcement.

This FOA will address the cost and operational challenges associated with current CO2 capture technologies that are commercially available for industry, providing for additional development to these technologies at coal-fired power plants. Some of the challenges that will be addressed include a need to improve the reliability and operational flexibility; reduce high capital costs; and reduce the high-energy penalty associated with operating existing technology.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the selected projects, which will concentrate on transformational technologies that fall under two areas of interest. Area of Interest 1 focuses on developing transformational materials and processes for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture that will enable step-change reductions in the capital and energy cost. Area of Interest 2 focuses on enabling technologies that facilitate improved performance of transformational CO2 capture processes to reduce capital cost and energy penalties, and improve operational reliability and flexibility.

The following five projects were selected under Area of Interest 1:

Development and Bench-Scale Testing of a Novel Biphasic Solvent-Enabled Absorption Process for Post-Combustion Carbon Capture – The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois (Champaign, IL) will advance the development of the transformational biphasic CO2 absorption process (BiCAP) technology. It will also validate its technical advantages by testing an integrated BiCAP system at a bench scale in an actual flue gas environment. BiCAP is a post-combustion CO2 capture technology that has the energy efficiency advantage of a phase-transition process, while incurring low equipment and operating costs.

DOE: $2,999,941; Non-DOE: $750,052; Total: $3,749,993

Bench-Scale Development of a Transformational Graphene Oxide-Based Membrane Process for Post-Combustion CO2 Capture – Institute of Gas Technology dba Gas Technology Institute (GTI) (Des Plaines, IL) will develop a transformational graphene oxide (GO)-based membrane process for installation in new, or retrofit into existing, pulverized coal (PC) or natural gas power plants. The process will be used for CO2 capture with 95 percent CO2 purity. The proposed transformational GO-based membrane process (designated as GO2) integrates the GO-1 and GO-2 membranes and will offer a new opportunity to explore further reductions in the cost of CO2 capture. The successful development of the proposed technology will enable cost-effective capture of CO2 from flue gases.

DOE: $2,914,074; Non-DOE: $728,738; Total: $3,642,812

Development of Self-Assembly Isoporous Supports Enabling Transformational Membrane Performance for Cost-Effective Carbon Capture – Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (MTR) (Newark, CA) will develop composite membranes with a transformational performance to reduce the cost of CO2 capture. The project consists of two parallel technology developments. The first development is to double membrane permeance by replacing conventional porous supports used to fabricate composite membranes with novel isoporous supports. The isoporous supports could overcome flow restrictions in conventional supports that hinder further improvement in carbon capture membranes. The second development is to double the mixed-gas selectivity of the MTR Polaris membrane by building on recent new materials work conducted at the University of New York at Buffalo.

DOE: $2,907,219; Non-DOE: $726,805; Total: $3,634,024

Mixed-Salt-Based Transformational Solvent Technology for CO2 Capture – SRI International (Menlo Park, CA) will develop a water-lean, mixed-salt-based transformational solvent technology that will provide a step-change reduction in the CO2 capture cost and energy penalty. The proposed new formulation should further improve the economics of CO2 capture. The project team includes experts from SRI International (USA), SINTEF (Norway), Technical University of Denmark (Denmark), OLI Systems (USA), and Trimeric Corporation (USA), representing premier research organizations, academia, and industry.

DOE: $2,999,922; Non-DOE: $782,817; Total: $3,782,739

A Process with Decoupling Absorber Kinetics and Solvent Regeneration Through Membrane Dewatering and In-Column Heat Transfer – University of Kentucky Research Foundation (Lexington, KY) is developing an intensified process to significantly reduce the capital and operational costs associated with CO2 capture. This process could be applied to most advanced solvents (aqueous or non-aqueous) and flue gas derived from either coal or natural gas combustion. The integrated process consists of a temperature-controlled absorber; a membrane-based dewatering unit; and a multiple-feed pressurized stripper. The successful development of the proposed technology will include continued utilization of abundant, low-cost coal to produce reliable electricity, while affordably meeting and managing environmental concerns. Major participants include the University of Kentucky Research Foundation, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Media and Process Technology, Smith Management Group, and Trimeric.

DOE: $2,998,293; Non-DOE: $750,642; Total: $3,748,935

The following project was selected under Area of Interest 2:

Flue Gas Aerosol Pre-Treatment Technologies to Minimize Post-Combustion CO2 Capture Solvent Losses – Linde, LLC (Murray Hill, NJ) will research, develop, and validate enabling technologies for solvent aerosol emission mitigation of coal-based flue gas. The project will evaluate two flue gas aerosol mitigation technologies that have the potential to significantly reduce flue gas aerosol concentrations—which have been shown to contribute to amine losses in solvent-based post-combustion CO2 capture systems. The results will be used to benchmark the performance and cost of these technologies against existing options for pretreatment of coal-based flue gas for aerosol mitigation. The impact of this reduction in aerosol concentrations could be leveraged across a variety of solvent-based post-combustion CO2 capture systems to minimize solvent losses.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.