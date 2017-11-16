Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

TNB, PLN sign MoU to develop 400MW coal-fired power plant in Indonesia

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 November 2017

Malaysia-based Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Indonesian state-owned power utility PLN Persero (PLN) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a 400MW coal-fired power plant in Indonesia.

The power plant will comprise two units of 200MW each and will be located in Kalimantan, in the island of Borneo.

The MoU will primarily cover the supply and export of power from the proposed power project to the Malaysian state of Sabah, among other aspects.

Malaysian national electric utility TNB owns a stake of 83% in Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) which is responsible for power generation, transmission, and distribution services in the state. The remainder stake of 17% in SESB is held by the Sabah state government.

As per the terms of MoU, which is valid for a 2-year period, TNB and PLN will begin exploring and assessing the suitable business models, related risks and financing options associated with the new power project.

For TNB, the project aligns with its international expansion to gain new overseas generation capacity and its efforts to handle the increasing demand for power in Sabah.

TNB, in a statement, said: “The signing of the MoU is expected to be a win-win venture for both countries through the enhancement of bilateral cooperation and improvement in power supply stability for Sabah and Kalimantan.”

As per a report in Nikkei Asian Review, the new project in Indonesia follows TNB’s initiation of a 10-year program to develop a portfolio of non-Malaysian assets that would make up 20% of its revenue by 2025.

Neither TNB nor PLN have revealed the financial figures needed to establish the proposed power plant.

The coal-fired power project, which will see co-operation between Indonesia and Malaysia, was first suggested by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) summit held in Jakarta in March.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.