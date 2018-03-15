Siemens wins service contract for 1.3GW Punjab Power Plant Jhang in Pakistan

Siemens has won a 12-year service contract from Punjab Thermal Power to provide comprehensive maintenance, parts and repair services for the Punjab Power Plant Jhang in Pakistan.

The agreement includes Siemens’ Power Diagnostics, part of the company’s “Digital Services for Energy” portfolio of data-driven solutions.

With the fifth-largest population in the world, Pakistan is working to spur socio-economic development by delivering reliable and efficient power supply to industries and homes.

Located in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Punjab Power Plant Jhang, is expected to add 1.3 gigawatts (GW) to Pakistan’s grid, making it one of the largest gas-fired, combined cycle power plants in the country.

It will also see the first deployment of Siemens’ SGT5-8000H gas turbines in the country, selected for their high power output and record-breaking efficiency.

Anticipated benefits of the agreement include increasing the availability of the power plant and reducing the maintenance costs.

The agreement covers all the scheduled and un-scheduled outage services for two, SGT5-8000H, gas turbines, generators, related auxiliaries as well as the supply of spare parts and field services.

Siemens Power Generation Services Middle East and North Africa senior executive vice president Gianluigi Di Giovanni said: “Pakistan’s energy sector is undergoing a transformational period to meet the increasing demand of electricity. We are very proud to contribute to this significant project.

“With our services, cross-fleet experience and digital capabilities, we look forward to bringing value and on-ground support to Punjab Thermal Power, helping maximize the potential of the plant’s overall operations.”

Siemens’ Power Diagnostics use advanced data analytics to help predict and eliminate unplanned downtime, and improve power plant productivity by identifying operational challenges in advance.

It will also allow the power plant’s team to manage outages more efficiently.

The current agreement builds on Siemens’ contributions towards strengthening Pakistan’s power sector.

It comes three months after the company signed the largest ever power generation contract in the country to provide a complete power island solution for Punjab Power Plant Jhang.

Source: Company Press Release