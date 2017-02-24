Siemens to supply turbines to 1,500MW Fadhili CHP plant in Saudi Arabia

South Korean company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has awarded a contract to Siemens to supply five F-class gas turbines for a planned 1,500MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply five SGT6-5000F gas turbines for the CHP plant, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

Siemens plans to manufacture all the five turbines at the Siemens Dammam Energy Hub (SDEH), its first manufacturing facility for gas turbines in Saudi Arabia.

The power plant will supply about 400MW of electricity and process steam to a new natural gas extraction plant in Fadhili.

The remaining 1,100MW of generation capacity will be supplied to 1.1 million Saudi households.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the CHP plant.

Additionally, Siemens and Engie Group affiliate Kahrabel FZE will be responsible for providing long term service to the Fadhili CHP plant for 16 years. As part of the long-term agreement, the firms will provide maintenance services for the five turbines including Siemens' advanced Power Diagnostics services, part of the company's Digital Services for Energy portfolio.

Overall, Siemens will be responsible for the supply of five SGT6-5000F gas turbines, five SGen6-1000A generators, the control system SPPA-T3000 as well as assembly and commissioning on site.

Engie owns 40% stake in the CHP project while Saudi Electric Company (SEC) and Saudi Aramco Power (SAPHCO) will each own 30% interest.

The Fadhili CHP project is expected to help Saudi Arabia to meet growing energy demand.

Image: A Siemens-built SGT6-5000F gas turbine. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.