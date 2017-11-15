Siemens to supply gas turbines for 200MW Afghan gas-fired power plants

Siemens has signed an agreement with Bayat Power and the Afghanistan government to provide gas turbines for a 200MW three-phase energy project to be built with an investment of $250m.

The German engineering group will provide its SGT-A45 mobile gas turbines for the Bayat Power gas-fired power plants according to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the parties.

After completion, the Bayat Power gas-fired plants will provide electricity to over 700,000 Afghan homes and businesses.

The first phase of the project, named as Bayat Power 1 will see a 52MW gas-fired unit built in Sheberghan in the Afghan province of Jawzjan.

Bayat Power chairman Ehsanollah Bayat said: “This first phase will help kick-start Afghanistan’s journey towards energy independence, help restore our domestic gas-to-power industry and develop our nation’s economy.”

The remaining two phases of the project are expected to scale to over 200MW of capacity by using advanced aeroderivative technology.

Bayat Power, which is the subsidiary of Aghanistan-based Bayat Energy, says that the fully completed gas-fired power project will have an operational life of at least twenty-years.

According to Siemens, the SGT-A45 aeroderivative gas turbine generates up to 44MW. The gas turbine has been designed to deliver immediate electricity to the grid. This as per Siemens, will fulfill an increasing demand for fast power, especially in remote or developing regions lacking in infrastructure and also where urgent electricity is required after a natural disaster.

Siemens says that the SGT-A45 gas turbine is packaged for quick deployment and can be installed within two weeks time.

Siemens Energy SGT-A45 mobile unit global head Martin Tartibi said: “Siemens has decades of experience in the development of gas turbine technology.

“We continue to innovate to address the changing needs of the market, and the SGT-A45 is a solution that meets and exceeds the need for fast power.”

Image: Signing of the MOU by the representatives of Siemens, Bayat and the Afghan government. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.