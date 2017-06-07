Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Siemens to supply equipment for Attarat power plant in Jordan

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 June 2017

Siemens has secured a contract to supply key components for the Attarat steam power plant in Jordan.

China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Power Engineering is the general contractor involved in the construction of the facility for the operator Attarat Power Company.

Under the deal, Siemens will supply two SST5-5000 steam turbines, two air-cooled SGen5-1200A generators and the turbine control system for the power plant.

Expected to become operational in mid-2020, the power plant can generate 470MW of electricity that can be connected to the country’s power grid.

The air cooled condensers are expected to save around 90% of the water required for the plant's operation compared against the use of a wet cooling system.

Siemens will provide low-pressure turbines, which can tolerate the high back pressure created by the condensers.

The SST5-5000 compact steam turbine generator includes of one combined high-/ intermediate pressure and one low pressure module, helping to deliver effective performance.

According to Siemens, the Attarat facility will supply electricity to cover up to 15% of the country's annual power demand.

Siemens Power and Gas Middle East & North Africa Region sales head Jean Claude Nasr said: "The efficient use of water is a decisive challenge for this project, and with our modern technology we'll provide the right equipment to achieve the highest electricity output and simultaneously save precious resources.

"Along with our partner we will support the government's plan to provide a reliable power supply and make Jordan less reliant on imported electricity."

Image: Two SST5-5000 steam turbines to be installed in the new steam power plant at Attarat Um Ghudran, Jordan. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Ecodyne UET - Air-cooled heat-exchanger solutions Ecodyne UET engineers and manufactures air-cooled heat-exchangers (radiators) for the power generation industry. Our ECO-TAC range of products and services are built from the ground up to provide the lowest Total Acquisition Cost and extremely low project risk. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.