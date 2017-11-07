Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Siemens to supply equipment for 1GW Hickory Run Energy Center in US

Published 07 November 2017

Siemens has been selected by Tyr Energy to deliver key components for the 1GW Hickory Run Energy Center, which is planned to be built in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, US.

Being built by Kiewit Power Constructors, the natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant (CCPP) will feature Siemens’ H-class technology which is designed for fast, flexible operation to support renewable integration.

Siemens will be responsible for the supply of deliver two H-class gas turbines, one steam turbine and three generators for the CCPP, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020.

The firm plans to manufacture gas turbines and steam turbine at its Charlotte Energy Hub in the US.

Siemens Power and Gas Division North America sales head senior vice-president John Gibson: "We are proud to be the technology partner for Tyr Energy providing world-class power generation technology, including gas and steam turbines manufactured by Siemens workers at our US-based energy hub in North Carolina.

“Projects like the Hickory Run Energy Center provide an example of the future of power generation in the US, demonstrating the value of cleaner-burning and affordable natural gas to provide efficient and reliable power."

The Hickory Run facility will be equipped to produce electricity required to power approximately 1,000,000 homes.

Siemens Financial Services will own 20% stake in the project alongside Tyr Energy and Kansai Electric Power.

A long-term service agreement has also been signed by Siemens to help ensure the reliability, availability and operational performance of the units of the power plant.

The scope of the deal includes Siemens advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, which is a part of the Siemens Digital Services portfolio.

Image: The Hickory Run Energy Center in the US will feature Siemens’ turbines and generators. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

