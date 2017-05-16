Siemens to provide service upgrades for two Argentinean power plants

Siemens has agreed to provide service, maintenance and performance upgrades for Genelba and Genelba 21 power plants in Argentina.

The agreements with Pampa Energia cover spare parts, repairs, logistics support, field services as well as Siemens Power Diagnostics.

One deal covers the SGT5-2000E gas turbine operating at the Genelba 21 simple cycle power plant for a 10-year period.

Under the second deal, Siemens will provide service and maintenance services for eight-years for the two SGT5-4000F gas turbines and the SST-5000 steam turbine that are operating at the Genelba combined cycle power plant (CCPP).

The plants are located in Marcos Paz, Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina. Together, they produce about 825MW of electricity, which is enough to power about 83,000 homes.

For the gas turbines at Genelba 21 plant, Siemens will upgrade with Siemens Si3D blades. At the Genelba CCPP plant, the German firm will upgrade the inlet guide vane system (IGV) on the plant’s turbines.

Siemens Power Generation Services, Latin America region vice president Tim Frace said: "As Argentina works to strengthen its energy infrastructure, the continued reliability of its power plants is of vital importance.

"We are committed to providing our innovative service, maintenance products and digital service solutions to Pampa Energia, as well as our engineering expertise and local support, and look forward to our close collaboration."

Last year, the Argentinean government signed a letter of intent with Siemens to cooperate with the country in several fields, with energy being one of them.

Image: Siemens to provide services and maintenance for two power plants in Argentina. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens AG.