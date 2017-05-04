Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Siemens to develop cogeneration facility in Berlin, Germany

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 May 2017

Siemens has secured a contract to construct a new cogeneration plant in the Marzahn district of Berlin, Germany.

Serving as general contractor for Vattenfall Europe, Siemens will provide gas turbine, steam turbine and two electrical generators, which will be fabricated at its manufacturing facilities in Berlin, Görlitz and Erfurt.

The German firm will manufacture the gas turbine of the natural-gas fired combined-cycle power plant at its gas turbine plant in Berlin’s Moabit district.

Expected to commence operations in 2020, the cogeneration facility will produce electricity, while simultaneously offering heating to the east side of the Berlin.

The cogeneration plant will include an electrical generating capacity of 260MW and a thermal capacity of 230MW.

In addition, the deal includes a long-term service agreement covering the gas turbine-generator set.

The unit, which is said to be erected in a multi-shaft configuration, is expected to achieve a fuel efficiency rating of about 90%.

Siemens' power and gas division CEO Willi Meixner said: "We are very pleased to closely support Vattenfall as a reliable partner for implementing the new district heating power plant.

"Environmentally friendly gas-fired cogeneration plants like Berlin-Marzahn can play an important role in pursuing the energy turnaround in Germany and urban centers around the globe."

Vattenfall Wärme management board speaker Gunther Müller said: The new combined heat and power plant in Berlin's Marzahn district will play a major role in these efforts, ensuring reliable, climate-friendly district heat for the coming decades and assuming the duty of base-load power plant for the district heat supply networks in the eastern part of the city.”

Image: Siemens will erect the natural-gas fired combined-cycle power plant with district heat extraction in Berlin Marzahn for the utility Vattenfall. Photo: courtesy of Vattenfall Europe Wärme AG.

