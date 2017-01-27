Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Siemens, Marubeni to build 1,200MW combined cycle power plant in Thailand

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 January 2017

Siemens and its Japanese consortium partner Marubeni have been awarded a engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for 1,200MW combined cycle power plant in Thailand.

The contract has been awarded by by state-owned utility Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Planned to be built in the Mueang District of Samut Prakan Province, South Bangkok, the gas-fired power plant will feature two units in a single-shaft configuration and two H-class gas turbines.

The project will replace an existing thermal power plant.

Under the contract, Siemens will deliver two SGT5-8000H gas turbines, two SGen5-3000W generators and two steam turbines of model SST5-5000.

It will also supply two heat recovery steam generators engineered by NEM and the SPPA-T3000 control system.

Marubeni will be responsible for the civil and erection works, cooling tower, high voltage gas insulated switchyard and some balance of plant equipment.

In the last 10 years, Siemens and Marubeni have already built four combined cycle power plant projects including Chana 1, Bang Pakong 5, Chana 2 and Wang Noi 4 for EGAT.

Siemens Power and Gas Division CEO Willi Meixner said: "This marks not only the fifth order from EGAT for the two consortium partners for a power plant in Thailand but is also the first time that Siemens will supply its largest and most efficient gas turbine to the country.

"We have been able to offer a power plant solution with optimized levelized cost of electricity for the customer's specific requirements.”

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, the power plant is expected to generate electricity required to power 1.5 million Thai households.

Image: Illustration of the combined cycle power plant planned in South Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

