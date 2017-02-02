Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Siemens connects 4.8GW of power to Egyptian national electricity grid

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

Siemens has connected 4.8GW of power generation capacity to Egyptian national electricity grid by completing the first phase of a megaproject in the country ahead of schedule.

The German company has achieved a surplus 400MW of power which is nearly 10% more than the committed capacity of 4.4GW in the contract signed in June 2015 for the expansion of Egypt’s power supply.

According to Siemens, the surplus 400MW is enough to power over one million people in the country.

The company is collaborating with Egyptian firms Elsewedy Electric and Orascom Construction for the turnkey supply of the power plants which will have a combined capacity of 14.4GW.

Siemens Egypt CEO Emad Ghaly said: "The plants will supply enough electricity for 45 million people and enable Egypt to achieve USD1.3 billion in fuel savings on an annual basis.

“With these projects, we provide an essential contribution to stabilize both the energy supply and the economy in our country, which has an outstanding importance for the whole Middle East region and Africa."

The three power plants Beni Suef, Burullus and New Capital are slated to be completed in May 2018. The plants, each with a capacity of 4.8GW, will be powered with 24 Siemens H-Class gas turbines, which are known for their high output and efficiency.

The scope of supply for the German company also features twelve steam turbines, 24 heat recovery steam generators, 36 generators and three gas-insulated switchgear systems, each of 500 kV.

Image: Siemens has connected 10% surplus power to Egypt’s national grid in the first phase. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

