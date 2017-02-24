Tate & Lyle commissions $60m co-generation plant at its Tennessee facility

American specialty food ingredients manufacturer Tate & Lyle has commissioned $60m co-generation plant at its corn wet milling facility in Loudon, Tennessee.

Siemens has delivered two SGT-700 gas turbines and two SGen-100A generators for the natural gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) system.

It will also be responsible for maintenance of the plant to ensure safe and reliable operations in the long term. The new CHP system is expected to considerably enhance energy and operations efficiency at the Tate & Lyle facility besides cutting down greenhouse gas emissions by about 50%.

Siemens Power & Gas North America sales head John Gibson said: “The trend toward distributed energy systems gives our customers an opportunity to implement innovative solutions to address their power generation needs.

“By generating electricity on-site and recovering heat that would typically be wasted, Tate & Lyle not only increases energy efficiency, but also substantially reduces energy costs and carbon emissions.”

The CHP system will be supplied with natural gas via a new dedicated pipeline which will cater to the food company’s energy requirements while the surplus gas will be supplied to other areas.

With the commissioning of the CHP unit, Tate & Lyle’s CO2e emission is expected to come down by nearly 10%.

Tate & Lyle sustainability vice president Vicky Bullivant said: “This is one of the largest carbon reduction projects carried out by Tate & Lyle, and clearly demonstrates our strong commitment to reducing our impact on the environment.”

The Loudon facility manufactures corn-derived specialty and bulk food and industrial ingredients.