Shanghai Electric Group to build 200MW cogeneration plant in Serbia

China’s Shanghai Electric Group has signed a deal with TE-TO Pancevo to build a 200MW gas-fired cogeneration plant in Pancevo, Serbia.

TE-TO Pancevo is a joint venture between Centroenergoholding, which is owned by Gazprom Energholding, with 51% stake and Serbian oil company NIS with 49% interest.

As part of the deal, Shanghai Electric Group will be responsible for the design, supply of equipment and materials, construction and installation works, personnel training, and commissioning of the $210m Pancevo thermal power plant (TPP).

The Pancevo combined cycle power plant will be equipped to produce electric and heat power using natural gas as fuel.

Majority of the output from the TPP will be supplied to the NIS-owned Pancevo Refinery while the remaining will be supplied to the power system of Serbia

NIS CEO Kirill Tyurdenev said: “TPP construction in Pancevo is a project representing one more guarantee of energy stability in Serbia.

“Reliability of electrical and heat power supply to Pancevo Refinery and additional volumes of electrical power to be placed on the market will ensure the required energy stability for the country’s citizens.”

Construction of the Pancevo power project is scheduled to commence in Q2 2018 with commissioning planned in Q4 2019.

TE-TO Pancevo director Aleksandr Varnavsky said: “Use of modern heat and power cogeneration technologies in construction will provide for production of environmentally friendly energy.

“The total installed electric capacity will be 200MW and the heat installed capacity will amount to 121 Gcal.”

Russian Gazprom Neft owns 56.15% interest in NIS while the remaining 29.87% stake is owned by the Republic of Serbia.

Image: Officials from TE-TO Pancevo and Chinese Shanghai Electric Group. Photo: courtesy of NIS a.d. Novi Sad.