Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Sembcorp signs MOU to advance 750MW Vietnamese gas power plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 April 2018

Singapore-based Sembcorp Utilities has moved ahead with a proposed 750MW gas-fired power plant in Vietnam by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province (Quang Ngai PC).

Through the MOU, Sembcorp will be allocated land by Quang Ngai PC for the power project in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Ngai.

In last March, Sembcorp had signed a MOU with Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) for the development of the gas-fired power project under a 20-year build-operate-transfer arrangement.

Under the 2017 MOU, Sembcorp has concluded a feasibility study for the power project and has filed the report to MoIT earlier this year for additional review and evaluation.

Sembcorp Singapore, Southeast Asia & China head Koh Chiap Khiong said: “Having established a proven track record in Vietnam with our Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park projects and our first power plant, Phu My 3, we are confident of successfully developing this project.

“We are committed as a long term investor to Vietnam and hope to grow our offerings as an integrated energy player to support Vietnam’s move to cleaner energy sources to power the nation’s economic growth.”

Sembcorp Utilities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based utilities, marine and urban development group, Sembcorp Industries. The company’s energy division develops, owns and operates energy facilities, and has a total generation capacity of more than 11,000MW from thermal and renewable assets.

On the renewable front, the company had acquired Sembcorp Green Infra, an Indian renewable energy business from IDFC Private Equity Fund III in 2017 for $221.4m.

Earlier this week, Sembcorp Green Infra had given a contract to Siemens Gamesa to supply 143 of its SG 2.1-122 turbines for its 300MW wind farm to be built in the Indian state of Gujarat. The Sembcorp subsidiary had bagged the wind farm project during the third nationwide wind power auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Image: Signing of the MOU for the new 750MW gas-fired power plant in Vietnam. Photo: courtesy of Sembcorp Industries.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.