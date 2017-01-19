Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Sembcorp signs BOT agreement for 225MW Myingyan gas-fired power plant in Myanmar

Published 19 January 2017

Sembcorp has signed a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of Myanmar (MOEE) for the 225MW Myingyan gas-fired power plant in the country.

Under the agreement, Sembcorp Myingyan Power Company will build and operate the power plant for 22 years.

The facility, located in Mandalay, Myanmar, will be transferred to the Myanmar government after the completion of that period.

In March 2016, a long-term power purchase agreement for the sale of the plant’s entire power output to Electric Power Generation Enterprise (EPGE) was signed.

EPGE is the successor entity to Myanma Electric Power Enterprise (MEPE) pursuant to re-organisation within MOEE.  

The total project cost of the project is about $300m.

Sembcorp Group president and CEO Tang Kin Fei said: “The signing of the BOT Agreement marks an important milestone for the Myingyan project. We thank the government of Myanmar for its support, and we are encouraged by its commitment to accelerate infrastructure development in the country.

“With Sembcorp’s strong track record, we are confident that we will be able to deliver this facility on time. This will help to meet the growing need for power particularly in Mandalay, support the nation’s progress and improve the quality of life for the Myanmar people.”

Once operational, the project is expected a play key role in meeting the country’s growing demand for electricity.

In July last year, GE received a contract from Sembcorp Utilities to supply two high-efficiency 6F.03 gas turbines as well as the associated steam turbines and heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for the project.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.