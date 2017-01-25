Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Sembcorp fully commissions 1,320MW coal-fired power plant in China

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 January 2017

Sembcorp Industries has commissioned the second 660MW unit at the 1,320MW coal-fired power plant in Chongqing, China, marking the start of full commercial operations at the facility.

Located in Anwen, Qijiang district, the approximately RMB4.67bn (S$966.5m) power plant is developed by ChongQing SongZao Sembcorp Electric Power.

ChongQing SongZao Sembcorp Electric Power is owned by Sembcorp’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp (China) with 49% stake and Chongqing Energy Investment Group’s subsidiary Chongqing Songzao Coal and Power with 51% interest.

The power generation facility features supercritical technology and is said to be one of the most efficient power plants in Chongqing.

The first 660MW unit of the power plant was commission in November 2016.

In addition to helping in meeting rising power demand in Chongqing, the power plant supports the development and growth of Chongqing’s economy.

Sembcorp group president and CEO Tang Kin Fei said: “The successful completion of the power plant marks an important milestone for Sembcorp in our expansion of our energy portfolio in China.

“The project, which was completed ahead of schedule, bears testimony to the successful cooperation between Sembcorp and Chongqing Energy Investment Group. The power plant will also help to meet the increasing power needs in Chongqing.”

ChongQing SongZao Sembcorp Electric Power currently operates an adjacent 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant.

Sembcorp said it currently operates 2,856MW of thermal and renewable power capacity in China. The projects are either in operation or under development.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.