Samsung C&T wins EPC contract for 1,760MW power plant in Indonesia

PT Jawa Satu Power has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Samsung C&T to build a 1,760MW combined cycle power plant in Indonesia.

Planned to be built in Cilamaya, the $1bn power plant is being developed by PT Jawa Satu Power, a consortium of PT Pertamina (Persero), Marubeni, and Sojitz.

For the project, Samsung C&T will form a consortium agreement with General Electric (GE) Power and PT. Meindo Elang Indah (Meindo),

PT Jawa Satu Power will construct, own, and operate the 1,760MW of gas-fired power plant and floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), and associated facilities.

Samsung C&T Plant Business Unit head Sechul Oh said: “We are very pleased to take part in the Jawa 1 power plant project, which will contribute to energy development in Indonesia. Based on Samsung C&T’s core values of quality and safety, we look forward to delivering a successful project together with our partners.”

Power generated by the plant will be sold to PT PLN (Persero) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed earlier.

Planned to be commissioned in 2021, the project is expected to contribute to the Indonesian government’s aim to have additional 35GW of power generation capacity by 2019 to meet the growing demand for electricity.

Said to be Indonesia’s first integrated power project, the Jawa 1 will be 20% owned by Sojitz while Pertamina and Marubeni will each have 40% interest.

Sojitz earlier said in statement: “Sojitz will continue to contribute to Indonesia’s industrial development and economic growth by developing IPP projects in the country, utilizing Sojitz’s experience investing in many large-scale gas-fired IPP projects in the Middle East and Asia.”

Samsung C&T has earlier completed power plant projects including Muara Tawar power plant in Indonesia, Dongducheon CCPP and Kumho CHP-S1 projects in Korea, EMAL Phase2 CCPP and Shuweihat 2 CCPP in the UAE.

Image: Illustration of Jawa combined cycle gas plant in Indonesia. Photo: courtesy of Samsung C&T.