Fossil Fuel News

Samsung C&T, KOSPO complete 517MW Kelar gas-fired power plant in Chile

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 May 2017

Samsung C&T and Korean Southern Power (KOSPO) have completed the 517MW Kelar gas-fired combined-cycle power facility in Chile.

The consortium of Samsung C&T and KOSPO developed the facility with an investment of around $600m, by sharing costs on a ratio of 35% and 65% basis.

Samsung Engineering had secured the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project, located in the Mejillones region of the port city of Antofagasta, Northern Chile.

In November 2013, the consortium entered into a contract with Chilean arm of BHP Billiton for the project. It also included a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Liquefied natural gas will be supplied to the Kelar plant under a long-term contract made between Gas Natural Fenosa (GNF) and Minera Escondida, the Chilean company operated by BHP Billiton.

The ground was broken on the project in August 2014, while it has been connected to the Chilean power grid in June 2016. . Official commercial operations of the facility have started in December 2016.

The plant features GT13E2 gas turbines, which are supplied by Alstom. The GT13E2 turbine includes Alstom's new Advanced EnVironmental (AEV) burner, which works on continuous fuel variation concept for more flexible and reliable operations.

The electricity produced at the facility will be supplied to BHP Billiton’s copper mines in the region, including the Escondida project.

Kelar facility is said to replace coal-based power generation in Chile, helping to curb about 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Earlier, Samsung C&T was also successfully completed Manzanillo LNG Terminal and Norte II gas-fired combined-cycle power plant in Mexico.

Image: The 517MW Kelar gas-fired combined-cycle power facility in Mejillones. Photo: courtesy of Samsung C&T.

