Reliance Infrastructure wins $562m contract for Uppur thermal power project

Reliance Infrastructure has won a contract worth INR3,647crore ($562m) to provide balance of plant (BoP) package and associated civil works for the 1.6GW Uppur thermal power project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The company bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in international competitive bidding held by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

The Uppur thermal power plant, which features two supercritical coal-based power units of 800MW capacity each, is being built in the Ramanathapuram district.

As per the contract terms, Reliance Infrastructure will be responsible for the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of BoP package and associated civil works.

Reliance Infrastructure EPC CEO Arun Gupta said: "This is a prestigious project for us and will add to our existing credentials of executing large, complex projects in record time and at competitive cost.

“We will leverage our experience of execution of different types of power projects, from supercritical coal fired to advanced class gas turbine to renewable energy, in execution of this project and add TANGEDCO to our list of illustrious clients."

In March 2016, TANGEDCO had given a contract worth INR5,600crore ($862.9m) to BHEL for setting up of the main plant package of the power plant.

As part of the contract, BHEL agreed to provide design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning and civil works or the main plant package.

For Reliance Infrastructure, the Uppur power plant contract follows its recent EPC orders for a 500MW CFBC Thermal Power Project from NLC India and flue gas desulphurization works of 1,500 MW power plant from NTPC.

In neighboring country Bangladesh, the India-based Reliance Infrastructure bagged two EPC contracts worth Rs5,000crore ($770m) in December 2017.

The first contract is for installing the entire infrastructure for a 750MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant at Meghnaghat. The second contract is for constructing a 500MMSCFD floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project at Kutubdia Island.