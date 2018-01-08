Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel
Pöyry wins engineer services assignment for 1.4GW power plant in Malaysia

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 January 2018

Pöyry has been awarded an owner's engineer services assignment by Southern Power Generation for a 1,440MW combined cycle power plant in Johor, Malaysia.

Jointly owned by Malaysian state-owned power utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and SIPP Energy, Southern Power Generation is a special purpose vehicle company launched to develop the independent power producer project.

The project is being developed adjacent to the existing Sultan Iskandar Power Station at Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Pöyry’s scope of work under the assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site supervision services, quality assurance and quality control, commissioning supervision services and services during warranty period.

Local partner Minconsult will assist Pöyry in the owner's engineer services assignment, which is scheduled for about four years.

The power project comprises two 720MW natural gas-fired combined cycle blocks, each consisting of GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, triple pressure reheat once-through type heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine in single shaft configuration.

Pöyry regional director Petteri Härkki said: "This project is an essential part of Malaysia's power development plan, needed to ensure reliable electricity supply for Malaysia's growing economy over the next two decades.

“This is also one of the first power plant projects globally using the new advanced GE 9HA.02 gas turbines, allowing very high power generation efficiency.”

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, the project also includes new 275/132kV air insulated substation and new 132kV gas insulated substation.

TNB has 51% stake in Southern Power Generation while SIPP Energy owns the remaining interest.

