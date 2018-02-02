Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Pöyry wins contract for Aittaluoto power plant in Finland

Published 02 February 2018

Pöyry has won a contract from Pori Energia to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the new Aittaluoto Power Plant project in Pori, Finland.

The assignment includes project management, basic and detail engineering and procurement services.

The construction of the new power plant will be completed by mid-2020 and once in operation it will replace some of the boiler capacity at Aittaluoto. Capacity of the boiler will be around 90 MW and it will supply heat to the city of Pori, process steam to neighbouring industrial clients and power to the grid. The new plant uses biofuels, peat and can also use high quality recovered fuel. 

Pöyry thermal power regional director Ilkka Heikkilä said: "Pöyry is delighted to support Pori Energia Oy with this important project done by the municipal energy company recently.

“This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as the world leader in energy efficient thermal power. Following last week's project announcement, this new project further strengthens Pöyry's ranking as preferred energy consultant in Finland.”

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.



Source: Company Press Release

