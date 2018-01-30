Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

Poyry wins contract for gas-fired cogeneration plant in Thailand

Published 30 January 2018

Pöyry has secured an owner's engineer services assignment from Global Power Synergy Public (GPSC) for Central Utility Plant 4, Phase 1 (CUP4.1), a 48MW, 140t/h gas-fired cogeneration power plant project in Rayong, Thailand.

This first phase of the project will consist of one gas turbine, one heat recovery steam generator(HRSG) with supplementary firing, steam and power distribution network to industrial consumers and auxiliary systems to support future expansion. The plant will provide reliable and cost-competitive electricity and steam to industrial users in Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate in Thailand.

Pöyry's assignment includes assistance in project management, design review, site supervision services, quality assurance and control and commissioning supervision. The overall schedule for Pöyry's services is about 2 years.

This is a continuation of Pöyry's earlier assignment in the same project where Pöyry has been involved as Owner's Engineer during the development phase, providing technical advisory services to the project owner.

Pöyry regional director Petteri Härkki said: "We are very pleased to continue our good co-operation with GPSC in executing this important project. This is one of the first power plant projects using the new Siemens SGT 800B5 gas turbine, allowing greater efficiency in this size range. 

“This award further strengthens our position in the Thermal Power & Renewable Energy field in Thailand, where we have had a substantial role in the design and construction of about 50 power plant projects and are the leading international power sector consulting engineering company in the country.”

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

