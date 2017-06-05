Poyry awarded engineering services assignment for GLEDC's supercritical power plant in Philippines

Global Luzon Energy Development Corporation (GLEDC) has awarded Poyry with the owner's engineer assignment for EPC selection for its supercritical power plant in La Union, Luzon, Philippines.

The 2x300 megawatt coal-fired power plant project will contribute to the stability in supply of electricity to the country by providing adequate and reliable power to its customers, encompassing industrial, commercial and domestic requirements. Such supercritical boilers operate at very high pressures making it more efficient than standard power plants and directly leads to reduction of costs and CO2 emissions.

GLEDC is a unit of Global Business Power Corporation (GBPC), one of the largest independent power producers in the southern region of the Philippines. GBPC in turn is part of the Metro Pacific Group.

Poyry, as GLEDC's project development partner, will deliver technical advisory services to assist in developing a solid engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract that will be cost-competitive and reliable.

"We are honored to have been chosen by GLEDC as a consultant for their first thermal plant in Luzon," said Nicky Gemperle, president of Poyry Energy Inc., Philippines. "We assure GLEDC of Poyry's continued commitment and partnership as they expand their operations," added Mr. Gemperle.

