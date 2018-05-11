Pakistan’s 1.23GW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant begins operations

Pakistan has commenced operations of its 1,230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) combined cycle power plant in Jhang, Pakistan.

The commissioning follows completion of reliability run test (RRT) by GE alongside SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction. The RTT is said to be a critical milestone needed for the completion of the gas-fired combined cycle plant.

SEPCOIII, a unit of PowerChina, is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the power plant, which is being developed by the Pakistani government-owned National Power Parks Management (NPPMCL).

The NPPMCL is solely owned by the Government of Pakistan through the Ministry of Water & Power.

GE was later subcontracted to deliver two high-efficiency 9HA gas turbines, a steam turbine and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) for the Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant.

Claimed to be one of the most efficient combined cycle power plants in the world, the Bahadur Shah project is equipped to supply power equivalent to meet the electricity needs of up to 2.5 million Pakistani homes.

NPPMCL CEO Rashid Mahmood said: “The start of combined cycle commercial operations at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) Power Plant marks a major milestone in the power sector of Pakistan, supporting the government’s goal to enhance access to reliable, affordable power.

“The project has been developed to the highest standards of quality and excellence, and will serve as a benchmark for future electricity projects in terms of the technology being deployed.”

The HBS project has been funded entirely through the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

GE’s Gas Power Systems – Projects business in the Middle East, Pakistan and India president and CEO Mohamad Ali said: “The Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant uses industry-leading power generation equipment, including GE’s HA technology – the world’s most efficient heavy-duty gas turbine.

“This innovative technology is helping to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency in Pakistan’s power sector, ultimately lowering the cost of electricity production.”

Separately, GE is under contracts to deliver its H-class technology to Pakistan’s Bhikki and Balloki Power Plants.

The three plants, HBS, Bhikki and Balloki, are expected to contribute to the government’s mission to boost its power generation capacity and provide electricity access to over 90% of the population.

Image: A GE-built 9HA gas turbine. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.