Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

NTPC to fully commission $1.9bn Darlipali thermal power plant by September 2019

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 February 2018

NTPC has revealed its plans to fully commission the 1.6GW Darlipali super thermal power project in the Indian state of Odisha by September 2019.

Comprising of two supercritical coal-based units, each of 800MW, the Darlipalli thermal power plant is being constructed in the Sundargarh district by the national energy conglomerate with an investment of INR125bn ($1.93bn).

NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power project general manager Ram Chandra Patnaik said that while the first unit of the power plant is slated to begin operations by March 2019, the second unit is planned to be commissioned by September 2019.

In March 2014, BHEL was given an Rs2,2bn ($339.4m) contract by NTPC for the supply and installation of the Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) package for the two units of the Darlipalli thermal power station. BHEL, in turn gave a €85m sub-contract to Alstom to supply two 800MW supercritical boilers for the power plant.

The power generated from the two units will serve five states with Odisha, the host state to get 800MW, Bihar to get 215MW, West Bengal to get 423MW, Jharkhand to get 142MW and Sikkim to get 21MW through power purchase agreements.

Patnaik was quoted by Business Standard as saying: “The power purchase agreement with all the states are already in place.”

The Darlipalli thermal power plant will be supplied coal from NTPC-owned Dulanga coal mine in Sundargarh district. For additional coal supply, the power plant will rely on Mahanadi Coalfields, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-controlled Coal India.

According to estimates, the Darlipalli coal power plant is anticipated to use eight million tonnes of coal an year for its power generation.

In another development, NTPC said that it intends to retire its 460MW Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in Odisha in phases spread over the next five years.

The Talcher power plant, which has just completed 50 years of operation, was taken over by NTPC in 1995 from Odisha State Electricity Board.

NTPC intends to develop a 1,320MW supercritical coal-based plant at the Talcher power plant location once its existing capacity is decommissioned.

TTPS general manager MK Singh said that the work on the new power plant is likely to start in 2018-19 after securing approvals from the state and central governments.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Coal
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.