NTPC to fully commission $1.9bn Darlipali thermal power plant by September 2019

NTPC has revealed its plans to fully commission the 1.6GW Darlipali super thermal power project in the Indian state of Odisha by September 2019.

Comprising of two supercritical coal-based units, each of 800MW, the Darlipalli thermal power plant is being constructed in the Sundargarh district by the national energy conglomerate with an investment of INR125bn ($1.93bn).

NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power project general manager Ram Chandra Patnaik said that while the first unit of the power plant is slated to begin operations by March 2019, the second unit is planned to be commissioned by September 2019.

In March 2014, BHEL was given an Rs2,2bn ($339.4m) contract by NTPC for the supply and installation of the Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) package for the two units of the Darlipalli thermal power station. BHEL, in turn gave a €85m sub-contract to Alstom to supply two 800MW supercritical boilers for the power plant.

The power generated from the two units will serve five states with Odisha, the host state to get 800MW, Bihar to get 215MW, West Bengal to get 423MW, Jharkhand to get 142MW and Sikkim to get 21MW through power purchase agreements.

Patnaik was quoted by Business Standard as saying: “The power purchase agreement with all the states are already in place.”

The Darlipalli thermal power plant will be supplied coal from NTPC-owned Dulanga coal mine in Sundargarh district. For additional coal supply, the power plant will rely on Mahanadi Coalfields, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-controlled Coal India.

According to estimates, the Darlipalli coal power plant is anticipated to use eight million tonnes of coal an year for its power generation.

In another development, NTPC said that it intends to retire its 460MW Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in Odisha in phases spread over the next five years.

The Talcher power plant, which has just completed 50 years of operation, was taken over by NTPC in 1995 from Odisha State Electricity Board.

NTPC intends to develop a 1,320MW supercritical coal-based plant at the Talcher power plant location once its existing capacity is decommissioned.

TTPS general manager MK Singh said that the work on the new power plant is likely to start in 2018-19 after securing approvals from the state and central governments.