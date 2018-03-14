Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fossil Fuel News

NTPC completes first phase of $2.9bn Kudgi thermal power plant in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 March 2018

NTPC has completed the first phase of the 4GW Kudgi super thermal power station in the Indian state of Karnataka with the commissioning of a third unit, of 800MW capacity.

The Indian state-owned power generator will be constructing two more units for the coal-based power plant in the future as part of the second phase.

Each of the five units of the Kudgi power plant is of 800MW capacity. The project is estimated to cost Rs132.05bn ($2.91bn).

Located at Kudgi village in Bijapur district, the power plant had its first unit commissioned in July 2017 while the second unit was brought into service in January 2018.

The electricity produced from the Kudgi power plant will be supplied to Karnataka and other South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It has been estimated that the Indian thermal power station would need 12 million tons of coal per year to generate power. The coal will be supplied by NTPC's Pakri Barwadih Coal Block in Jharkhand state.

The Kudgi power plant will also need about 7,380m3 of water per hour, which will be provided by the Almatti Dam on Krishna River through a pipeline.

NTPC had given a $470m contract to Toshiba JSW in early 2012 for the supply of three 800MW supercritical steam turbines and generators for the first stage of the project.

In October 2012, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction was given a contract to supply two supercritical coal-fired boilers through its Indian subsidiary Doosan Chennai Works.

Following the commissioning of the third unit of the Kudgi power plant, the capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has gone up to 45.3GW and 52.1GW, respectively.

NTPC has a portfolio of 20 coal-based, seven gas-based, 11 solar PV, two hydro, one wind and eight subsidiaries/joint venture power stations. The company is currently building an additional capacity of more than 20GW at various locations in India.

Image: NTPC has commissioned three units of the 4GW Kudgi thermal power plant in Karnataka. Photo: courtesy of alex_ugalek/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

