NTE Energy to build $1bn Anderson County Energy Center in South Carolina

NTE Energy said that it will develop a new natural gas-fired power plant of around 1,000MW capacity in the US state of South Carolina.

The new gas-fired power plant, which is named as Anderson County Energy Center, will see an investment of more than $1bn.

It will be located in Anderson County and designed to deliver clean, low-cost electricity to cover more than a million businesses and households in South Carolina, said the energy company.

NTE Energy is targeting to commission the Anderson County Energy Center by 2024. Currently, it expects development and permitting of the gas-fired power plant to be done in the next 18-24 months.

NTE Energy Carolinas Development SVP Mike Green said: “The addition of the Anderson County facility brings NTE’s generation portfolio to more than 2,000 MW representing some the newest, cleanest and most efficient power plants in the country.

“This substantial investment in the State of South Carolina will provide long term benefits to all of our customers through stable, lower power rates and enhanced economic development,” said Mike Green, SVP of Carolinas Development for NTE Energy.

After its completion, the Anderson County gas-fired power plant will add to NTE Energy’s fleet of other power plants in North Carolina, which include the 475MW Kings Mountain Energy Center in Cleveland County and the 500MW Reidsville Energy Center in Rockingham County.

Both the Kings Mountain and Reidsville Energy natural gas-fired power plants are slated to enter into full operations in 2021. The Kings Mountain power plant is being built with an investment of more than $440m, while the Reidsville Energy power plant has been allocated an investment of more than $400m.

NTE Energy’s other gas-fired power plants are the 550MW Killingly Energy Center in Killingly, Connecticut and the 475MW Middletown Energy Center in Middletown, Butler County, Ohio.

The Killingly power plant, which is expected to be commissioned in 2021, has been allocated an investment of over $500m. On the other hand, the Middletown power plant, which is expected to be commissioned in 2018, has been given an investment of over $600m.

Image: Anderson County Energy Center will be a 1GW natural gas-fired power plant. Photo: courtesy of dlritter/Freeimages.com.