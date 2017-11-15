NTE Energy begins work on 500MW Reidsville gas-fired plant in North Carolina

NTE Energy has commenced work on a new 500MW natural gas-fired power plant to be built with an investment of $500m in North Carolina.

The plant will be connected to the transmission system under an agreement with Duke Energy.

The developer, as part of a large generator interconnection agreement (LGIA) with Duke Energy, is carrying out an interconnection work for the combined cycle gas-fired plant in Rockingham County known as Reidsville Energy Center.

NTE Energy says that electric backfeed has been scheduled for 2019.

NTE Energy Carolinas SVP Mike Green said: “We appreciate Duke Energy Carolina’s assistance in reaching an agreement to allow this important energy resource to interconnect with the regional transmission grid.

“We look forward to executing the interconnection upgrades for Reidsville and continue bringing our lower cost and environmentally responsible power supply to our customers throughout North and South Carolina.”

Power generated from the Reidsville Energy Center will be capable to meet the consumption needs of nearly 450,000 homes.

NTE Energy CEO Seth Shortlidge said: “This agreement represents NTE’s commitment to developing economical, reliable and clean sources of energy to serve our customers throughout the region.”

The Reidsville facility will be the second power plant in the Carolinas for NTE Energy in addition to the 30MW Fayetteville Solar Energy Center in Cumberland County. It would see around 200-300 jobs created during the construction phase.

Construction of the Reidsville gas-fired plant is expected to begin next year and is expected to enter commercial operations in 2021.

In April 2016, NTE Energy announced a $2bn investment to develop three natural gas-fired combined cycle power plants in the US, including the Reidsville Energy Center. The other two power plants that are part of this investment are the 1000MW Pickaway Energy Center planned in Ohio and the 500MW Killingly Energy Center in Connecticut.