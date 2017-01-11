Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

NRG Energy, JX Nippon commission $1bn Petra Nova carbon capture facility in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 January 2017

NRG Energy and JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration have constructed and commissioned the $1bn Petra Nova post-combustion carbon capture facility on an existing coal plant in Texas, US.

The Petra Nova project, which is also known as WA Parish carbon capture system (CCS) project, is said to be the world’s largest of its kind. It is equally owned by NRG and JX Nippon.

The system is designed to capture CO2 produced from a 240MW equivalent coal exhaust slipstream at NRG Energy’s W A Parish coal-fired generating station Unit 8 in Thompsons, Texas.

The captured CO2 will be used for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) at the West Ranch oil field located on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The field is jointly owned by NRG, JX Nippon and Hilcorp.

In September 2016, the Petra Nova project first captured CO2 and delivered more than 100,000t  to the West Ranch field through an 80-mile pipeline.

The project has then undergone successful final performance acceptance testing in December 2016 prior to entering service.

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration president and CEO Shunsaku Miyake said: “We believe this project will contribute to significantly increasing incremental crude oil production from legacy oil fields and also will be a major step forward in helping to decrease CO2 emissions globally.”

The Petra Nova CCS project features proprietary KS-1 high-performance solvent for the CO2 absorption and desorption. It also uses the KM-CDR Process, which is jointly developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Kansai Electric Power.

NRG Energy expects the oil production from the field to increase from approximately 300 barrels per day before beginning Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) operations to up to 15,000 barrels per day using captured CO2 over the next few years.

Both Hilcorp, along with the University Of Texas Bureau Of Economic Geology, will monitor the CO2 movement deep in the oil reservoir.

Image: The Petra Nova post-combustion carbon capture system in the US is said world’s largest of its kind. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire/NRG Energy, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.