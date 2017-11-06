NNPC-Agip JV to build 480MW power project in Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Joint Venture have decided to construct 480MW phase two of the Okpai power plant in the country.

The Okpai Phase II Independent Power Project (IPP), which is planned to be completed by 2019, is expected to help Nigeria meet the electricity needs.

NNPC group managing director Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru said that the decision by the partners to work on the second phase of the Okpai power project comes as a result of the success of Okpai Phase I, which is the most consistent power plant in the country.

Baru added: “Although it (Okpai Phase I) was meant to generate 450MW into national grid, it is now generating an average of 300MW due to evacuation challenge. This is a significant addition to the national grid.

Emphasizing the project as a critical contributor to the nation’s power sector, Baru asked a 12-man committee to work hard and explore the possibility of delivering the project ahead of the 2019 target date.

Said to be the first ever IPP for the country, the 480MW Okpai power plant entered service in 2016.

NNPC earlier said: “The IPP, which is to utilize 75million scfd of gas per day, is the first in a series of IPPs planned to be constructed in the country by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its joint partners to meet President Obasanjo's target of generating 10,000 mega watts of electricity for the nation by 2007.”