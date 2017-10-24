Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Nebras Power to invest $1bn in 800MW Indonesian gas-fired power project

EBR Staff Writer Published 24 October 2017

Qatar-based energy company Nebras Power will invest $1bn for the development of an 800MW natural gas-fired power project in the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Nebras Power will allot $800m for the power station while the remaining $200m will be spent on a floating storage and regassification unit (FSRU), reported Reuters, citing Indonesia Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra Tahar.

The FSRU will process liquefied natural gas (LNG) that will be used as fuel for the power plant.

Nebras Power along with Indonesian government-owned electric utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and state-owned power producer Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali (PJB) has inked a heads of agreement (HOA) for what will be a gas to power (GTP) project.

According to a report in The Peninsula, the HOA is for the development of the power plant, the FSRU and also for the sourcing of LNG at Medan in Sumatra. The proposed Indonesian power project is planned to begin commercial operations in 2019-2020.

Nebras CEO Khalid Jolo was quoted by the publication as saying: “This HOA comes within the framework of promoting further economic cooperation between Qatar and Indonesia, and we hope to further strengthen the foundations for a long-lasting relationship.

“This cooperation reflects the trust of the Indonesian Government in Nebras Power, which will make us work closely with our partners to support PLNs long-term plans to meet the growing needs of the Indonesian energy market.”

As per the terms of the HOA, Nebras and PJB will be responsible for the power plant and the FSRU’s development, financing, construction along with their operation and maintenance.

Under a power purchase agreement (PPA), PLN will buy the power generated from the combined cycle power plant for 25 years.

With the new investment in Indonesia, Nebras Power expands its footprint in the country further following the acquisition of a stake of 35.5% stake in Paiton Energy from Engie in late 2016. Paiton Energy, an independent power producer, is the owner of a 2,045 MW thermal power station located in East Java.

Image: Nebras Power had previously invested in Paiton Energy which owns a 2GW Indonesian thermal power plant. Photo courtesy of Nebras Power. 

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.