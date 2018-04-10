Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

MTU Yuchai Power unveils first MTU Series 4000 engine manufactured in Yulin, China

Published 10 April 2018

MTU Yuchai Power, a joint venture set up between Rolls-Royce Power Systems and the Chinese diesel engine manufacturer Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, has unveiled the first MTU Series 4000 engine manufactured in Yulin, China.

On 9 April, in the presence of over 100 guests, Yan Ping, Chairman of Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, together with Andreas Schell, President of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems business unit, unveiled the first MTU Series 4000 engine manufactured in Yulin.

Preparations for the completion of the assembly lines for high-volume series production are in full swing, with the large test bench required for engines with power outputs of up to 3,500 kW and as many as 20 cylinders currently being calibrated.

Ever since the joint venture received all the necessary regulatory approvals in 2017, preparations for the start of production have been in full swing – modifications to an existing production building in Yulin in southern China have been completed, production facilities installed and logistics and quality processes agreed on. Members of the workforce from Yuchai with the required experience have completed training in MTU engine production in Friedrichshafen that will enable them to fulfil their future responsibilities. In future, they will manufacture MTU engines in Yulin in accordance with the same quality standards that apply in Germany and the USA.

“With the MTU Series 4000 engine, we have precisely the kind of product the market in China requires,” said Rolls-Royce Power Systems President Andreas Schell. The constant increase in the demand for energy in China and the neighbouring countries, in addition to the strong demand for energy resources have created a market for power generation facilities and for the oil and gas industry. “The first engine manufactured in Yulin,” said Schell, “is an expression of the excellent working relationship and commitment of the joint teams. We are delighted that, in Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, we have found a partner that meets our needs precisely,” he added.

Yan Ping, Chairman of Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, said: “We much value the partnership that is aligned with our group strategy of growing international competitiveness. We are committed to delivering optimal quality products for a growing customer base in the Chinese and international markets and looking forward to bringing our partnership to the next level.

The components needed to produce the engines at MTU Yuchai Power will initially come from Germany. Suppliers in China capable of delivering parts of the same quality will gradually be added at a later stage. “We will accept no compromises in terms of quality and delivery reliability. It is a responsibility we have towards the MTU brand and our customers,” said Schell.

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.