Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to upgrade 750MW combined cycle power plant in Egypt

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract from Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) to upgrade 750MW Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module I in Egypt.

The natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station uses two M701F gas turbines as the core component.

The upgrade project is expected to help CEPC, a subsidiary of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), to increase output, enhance energy generation efficiency and cut downtime losses through extension of the inspection intervals.

Located around 20 km north of Cairo, Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station is operated by CEPC.

Currently, the plant uses gas turbines provided by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and steam turbines provided by Hitachi.

Under the contract, the upgraded parts to be supplied by MHPS for the M701F gas turbines include spare rotors, upgraded control system and parts for the steam turbine and generators, among others.

To support the installation and commissioning phase, MHPS will also dispatch technical advisors as part of the contract.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) will manufacture the parts for gas turbines’ generators.

Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide funding for the project.

MHPS executive vice president Satoshi Uchida said: “We are delighted to continue in our longstanding role supporting the development and upgrade of Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module I, working in close partnership with EEHC and CEPC, with support from JICA.

“Our dedicated local team will deliver the high-tech solutions and technical expertise to support the country’s energy needs going forward.”

In June, MHPS and Sumitomo secured a contract from Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) to develop a 450MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Tunisia.

Located around 10km of the Tunisian capital Tunis, the power plant is expected to supply around 10% of the country’s total power generating capacity.

Image: Cairo North Power Station Module I. Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.