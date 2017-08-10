Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Fossil Fuel
Fossil Fuel News

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems to upgrade 750MW combined cycle power plant in Egypt

Published 10 August 2017

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract from Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) to upgrade 750MW Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module I in Egypt.

The natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station uses two M701F gas turbines as the core component.

The upgrade project is expected to help CEPC, a subsidiary of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), to increase output, enhance energy generation efficiency and cut downtime losses through extension of the inspection intervals.

Located around 20 km north of Cairo, Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station is operated by CEPC.

Currently, the plant uses gas turbines provided by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and steam turbines provided by Hitachi.

Under the contract, the upgraded parts to be supplied by MHPS for the M701F gas turbines include spare rotors, upgraded control system and parts for the steam turbine and generators, among others.

To support the installation and commissioning phase, MHPS will also dispatch technical advisors as part of the contract.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) will manufacture the parts for gas turbines’ generators.

Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide funding for the project.

MHPS executive vice president Satoshi Uchida said: “We are delighted to continue in our longstanding role supporting the development and upgrade of Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module I, working in close partnership with EEHC and CEPC, with support from JICA.

“Our dedicated local team will deliver the high-tech solutions and technical expertise to support the country’s energy needs going forward.”

In June, MHPS and Sumitomo secured a contract from Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) to develop a 450MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Tunisia.

 Located around 10km of the Tunisian capital Tunis, the power plant is expected to supply around 10% of the country’s total power generating capacity.

Image: Cairo North Power Station Module I. Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels> Gas
Fossil Fuel News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels Brown McFarlane has a long history in steel supply and develops industry leading prefabrication and cutting processes, serving many of the world's leading companies to strict quality standards. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Fossil Fuel > Suppliers

Fossil Fuel Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.