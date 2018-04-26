M&I Electric Brazil wins services contract for 342MW power plant

M&I Electric Brazil, a subsidiary of American Electric Technologies, has won a contract to deliver specialized services for the complete overhaul of 20 13.8kV, 11MVA diesel generators for a 342MW power plant in Brazil owned by an undisclosed power utility.

The company received the project award directly from one of the largest power plants in Brazil and was a break-in win for M&I Electric Brazil.

This power plant is located in the state of Paraíba in Northeastern Brazil and was considered the biggest installation of diesel driven engines in the world during its construction phase in 2010.

The overall power of 342 Megawatts is connected to the electrical grid through a 230kV substation.

The project award includes the planning, site management, complete disassembly, electrical/mechanical inspection, dry-ice cleaning and commissioning.

It aims to extend the lifetime of the asset and avoid insulation failures as they work in a harsh environment with severe contamination issues.

M&I Electric Brazil vice president and general manager Jose Octavio said: “We are very pleased with the progress that M&I team is making with energy companies in Brazil.

“Our rotating machines division has been delivering customized projects with methodologies that reduce outages and repair costs for our customers.”

M&I expects delivery of this project to occur in the second half of 2018. Additional details were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release.